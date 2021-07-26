Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.73). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 436.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,649. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $137.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

