Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $45.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

