AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $37.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

