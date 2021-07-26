Attila (ATT) Price Tops $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Attila has a market capitalization of $17.36 million and approximately $163,317.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Attila has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

