Atwater Malick LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atwater Malick LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $375.22. 46,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

