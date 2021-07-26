Atwater Malick LLC Invests $266,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,685. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

