Atwater Malick LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 5.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $318.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,368,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

