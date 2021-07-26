Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.64

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.64 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 5173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.93. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 21.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

