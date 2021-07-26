AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings per share of $1.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 845,274 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,442. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $230.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

