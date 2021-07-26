Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $29.38. 4,492,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,707. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

