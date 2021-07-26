Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,000. Omnicom Group accounts for 1.4% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $8,820,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.82. 10,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,711. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.