Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.51. 101,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

