Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 23,541.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,604,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,952,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.