Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $900,000 in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 51,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 1,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.15 million, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

