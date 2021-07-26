Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for 0.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 158.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,197. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

