Axiom Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $11.94 on Monday, hitting $194.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,236. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $526.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

