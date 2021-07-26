Axis DeFi Market Capitalization Reaches $565,235.11 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $565,235.11 and $73,292.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

