AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. AXT reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

AXTI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $418.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 2.27.

In other AXT news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $291,851.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,550 shares of company stock worth $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.