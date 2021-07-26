Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

