B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,282 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $162,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,416. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $422.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

