B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 11,886 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $246.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,211. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

