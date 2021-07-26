B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 2,421 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,889. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.38 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,947.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,016 shares of company stock worth $92,422,529. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

