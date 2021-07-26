B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,982 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.42. 14,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

