B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,055 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 704,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

