B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,445,714 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,588 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,445,714 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.15. 112,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,776. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

