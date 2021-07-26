B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $5,501,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.