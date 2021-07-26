Baader Bank Reiterates €42.20 Price Target for Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN)

Baader Bank set a €42.20 ($49.65) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.12 ($53.08).

Shares of DBAN opened at €36.60 ($43.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($46.29).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

