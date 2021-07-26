Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,405 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20. The stock has a market cap of $399.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

