Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period.

PHDG traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,431. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

