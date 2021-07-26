Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.00. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

