Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,621 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 231.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 11,442.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,488,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $44.81.

