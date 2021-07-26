Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.71. 2,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 518,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $10,400,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

