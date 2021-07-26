Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 500,000 InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.37% of InnovAge at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $22,142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $2,531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INNV. Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

