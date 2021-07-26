Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 39.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Appaloosa LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 277,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,393 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $417.70 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

