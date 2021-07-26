Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after acquiring an additional 129,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE:DRE opened at $51.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.