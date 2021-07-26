Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.11 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $193.45 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

