Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,442 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.19% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after buying an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 538,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $47,187,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

