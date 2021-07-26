Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 110,800 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,257,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 485,556 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of APLT opened at $19.10 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,747 shares of company stock worth $234,596. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.