Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth $68,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

