Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (BLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $612.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.