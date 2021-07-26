Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,640. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,768,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

