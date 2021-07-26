Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,640. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.
Bank of Hawaii Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
