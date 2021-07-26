Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,191,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 947,309 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 859,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 473,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

