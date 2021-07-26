Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,181 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $47.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $527.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $753,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $53,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,610.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738 over the last three months. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

