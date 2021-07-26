Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,219 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 126.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 131.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65. Insiders have sold a total of 83,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market cap of $396.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

