Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Tellurian worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TELL stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.05.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

