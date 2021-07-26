Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given a $5.06 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

