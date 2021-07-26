Barclays PLC Acquires 10,394 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 15,990.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.73 on Monday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

