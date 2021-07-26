Barclays PLC Buys 16,037 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Enzo Biochem worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $3.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

