Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 159.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

