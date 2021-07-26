Barclays PLC Purchases 5,788 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $469.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $435,331.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,459,772.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

